Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

