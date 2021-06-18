Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 373 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.