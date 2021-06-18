Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

