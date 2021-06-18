Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

