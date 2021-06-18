QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $33,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 32.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 608,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 861.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,688 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.24 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

