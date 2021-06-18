QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Get QIWI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.