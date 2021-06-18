QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.