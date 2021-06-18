Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Raised by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

SIX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

