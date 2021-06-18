Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Colony Capital, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Colony Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.03 on Friday. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

