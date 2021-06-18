Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

