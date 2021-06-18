Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.25 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11,089.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in H&R Block by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 510,823 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 16.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

