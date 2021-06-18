Purple Innovation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,306 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 812 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PRPL stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,458.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

