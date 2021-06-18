Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,395,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

