PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 1%

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61). 161,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 218,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349.50 ($4.57).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

