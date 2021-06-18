Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LRTNF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 647,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

