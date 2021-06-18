pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $212.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00013040 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $46,211.76 and approximately $212.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00060317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00759160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042321 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

