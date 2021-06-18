Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

