Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.40

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and traded as low as $34.18. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 50,435 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

