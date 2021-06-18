Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Edison International by 280.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,651,000 after purchasing an additional 280,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

