Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 64,490 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

