Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.