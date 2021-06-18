Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 23,930 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

