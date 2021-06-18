Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

PRSR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 34,826,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,862. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.54.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

