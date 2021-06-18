Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 232.80 ($3.04). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 226.20 ($2.96), with a volume of 626,732 shares changing hands.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.70. The stock has a market cap of £573.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 35.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

