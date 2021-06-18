Providence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

