Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.