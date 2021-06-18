Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

