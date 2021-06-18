Prospector Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 448,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

