Prospector Partners LLC Sells 27,080 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Pentair stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 19,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

