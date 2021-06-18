Prospector Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

PXD stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.89. 183,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

