ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,729,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

