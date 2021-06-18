Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company's products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. "

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

