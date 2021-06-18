Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

