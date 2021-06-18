PRIZM Price Down 9% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and $121,588.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,579,111 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

