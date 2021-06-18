Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.01 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

