Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,584 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

