Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.07 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,348,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

