Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $43.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

