Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

