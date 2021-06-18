Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 839 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.09. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

