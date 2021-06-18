Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,385 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -3.57. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

