Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858 over the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

