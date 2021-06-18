Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.