PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Sells $24,117,894.90 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,742. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

