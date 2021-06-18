Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PW traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,729. The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.18. Power REIT has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 48.46 and a quick ratio of 48.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

