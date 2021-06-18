Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PW traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,729. The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.18. Power REIT has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 48.46 and a quick ratio of 48.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
