Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $2.32 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1.79 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00138375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00179492 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00864293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,636.88 or 0.99936976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

