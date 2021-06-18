PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get PolyPid alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.