Polaris (NYSE:PII) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

