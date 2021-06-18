Playgroundz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,592.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $1,592.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

