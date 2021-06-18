Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

